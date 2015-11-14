Plus d'infos sur le spectacle Hymne A Piaf - Caroline Nin à Paris

Le spectacle Hymne A Piaf - Caroline Nin a lieu dans le cadre de la Soirée Nouvel an Paris 2016.

Fresh from a phenomenally successful New York season this fall 2015, Caroline Nin comes back to what has become her residence in Paris, The ESSAION THEATRE for a few dates only in November and December, ready to thrill audiences of the most beautiful city in the world with her globally-acclaimed, bilingual tribute to France's most beloved musical icon, Edith Piaf.For more than a decade the Parisian cabaret star has enthralled and uplifted audiences around the world at Sydney's prestigious Opera House to London's Royal Festival Hall, the Edinburgh Festival and theatres throughout Europe with her mesmerizing interpretation – rather than impersonation – of Piaf's oeuvre.Miss Nin's seductively smoky, jazz-inflected voice transports audiences to the streets of old Paris as she weaves stories in English effortlessly between spirited singing of the world-renowned anthems such as La Vie en Rose, Padam, Je Ne Regrette Rien and many more that made Piaf a darling of the world's stage.Described as a « classic femme fatale » with an electric stage presence, Miss Nin's « HYMNE A PIAF » was awarded a prestigious 2012 Helpmann Award nomination for Best Cabaret Performer. She was also honoured with the Best Female Jazz Vocalist Award in France. Growing up with Piaf, nothing could make me prouder than to perform and share the music and life of the most famous of all French chanteuse in a city where she, herself, performed, lived and loved for many years. » says Miss Nin. Caroline Nin revient à Paris pour quelques dates, cet hiver avec sa création musicale « HYMNE A PIAF », au Théâtre de l'Essaion, devenu son lieu de prédilection.Nommé en 2012 aux prestigieux Helpmann Awards, les Molières Australiens, dans la catégorie “Meilleur spectacle de Cabaret”, HYMNE A PIAF a depuis voyagé de Londres à Edimbourg, de Berlin à New York, de Sydney à Melbourne, d'Auckland à Tokyo, dans des lieux aussi prestigieux que l'Opéra de Sydney, le Royal Festival Hall, Le Melbourne Recital Centre, la « Famous Spiegeltent », les « Assembly Rooms » au Festival d'Edimbourg, le Lido de Paris où Nin a su captiver un vaste public et gagner une notoriété internationale.Cet hommage est une plongée vibrante dans le Paris populaire de Belleville et Ménilmontant avec ses chansons telles La Foule, Mon Dieu, La Vie en Rose, Non je ne Regrette Rien. Un voyage sensible et poignant où la passion rime avec le tourment des amours impossibles. L'univers enflammé de la grande Edith Piaf.Caroline Nin prête avec talent sa tessiture et son jeude scène si singulier dans cet hymne à “La Môme”.A la fois tragique, sombre, étourdissante, une ode à l'excès et l'amour entre le rire et les larmes, où vibre l'âme toute entière de Piaf pour laquelle ont composé les plus grands, de Dumont, Monnot, Glanzberg à Moustaki pour ne citer qu'eux.Auteur : Caroline NinMise en scène : Caroline NinDistribution : Accords d'IdéesDurée (mn) : 80 mn************************Réveillon du 31 décembreBuffet d'amuse-bouche & Champagne offertsTarif unique 44