Plus d'infos sur le spectacle Sebastian Marx - A New Yorker In Paris (Version Anglaise)

Stand up comedy in English by an American living in France.

What is it like to live in France after the taste of cheese has become bland, when you don't have time to visit the Louvre, when you start to actually understand what the French are saying?

Influenced by Woody Allen, Jerry Seinfeld and Louis CK, Sebastian has decided to share his expat experiences in an comedy show which is so funny that even the French find it "not bad".

Girls, work, terrorism... Living the French Dream is not always as smooth and creamy as foie gras.