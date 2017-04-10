Concert Somi à Paris le 10 avril 2017

Somi à Paris 1er
10 lundi avril 2017

19h30 • 21h30

Duc des Lombards Duc des Lombards

30.00 €

Plus d'infos sur le concert Somi à Paris

African pop, soul, hip hop and afrobeat !

La chanteuse, qui a collaboré avec Mos Def ou Ibrahim Maalouf, diffuse une jazz subtilement teinté de pop africaine, de soul, de hip hop et d'afrobeat !

This excellent singer has collaborated with great musicians such as Mos Def or Ibrahim Maalouf ! She mixes jazz with african African pop, soul, hip hop and afrobeat !

Infos réservation :

Réservez en ligne Tél. 0142332288

  • Somì •