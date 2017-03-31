Concert She'S In Parties : Machinalis Tarantulae et DJ'S à Paris le 31 mars 2017

She'S In Parties : Machinalis Tarantulae et DJ'S à Paris 1er
31 vendredi mars 2017

22h00

Le Klub Le Klub

5.00 €

Recevez par e-mail les nouvelles informations sur She'S In Parties : Machinalis Tarantulae et DJ'S.
Logiciel de gestion d'entreprise

Plus d'infos sur le concert She'S In Parties : Machinalis Tarantulae et DJ'S à Paris

Première She's in Parties de l'année

Avec en concert pour la première fois sur Paris :

Machinalis Tarantulae

www.machinalis.net

Ouverture des portes à 22h

Aux platines :

Dj G.Fred : Electro // EBM // Metal-Indus

Dj Nash : Post-Punk // Cold-Wave // Minimal

Dj Alcoolwave : Old School // British Post-Punk

Infos réservation :

Tél. 01.42.71.49.30

Tous les artistes de She'S In Parties : Machinalis Tarantulae et DJ'S

  • Machinalis Tarantulae •