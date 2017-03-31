Concert She'S In Parties : Machinalis Tarantulae et DJ'S à Paris le 31 mars 2017
31 vendredi mars 2017
22h00
5.00 €
Plus d'infos sur le concert She'S In Parties : Machinalis Tarantulae et DJ'S à Paris
Première She's in Parties de l'année
Avec en concert pour la première fois sur Paris :
Machinalis Tarantulae
www.machinalis.net
Ouverture des portes à 22h
Aux platines :
Dj G.Fred : Electro // EBM // Metal-Indus
Dj Nash : Post-Punk // Cold-Wave // Minimal
Dj Alcoolwave : Old School // British Post-Punk
Infos réservation :Tél. 01.42.71.49.30
Tous les artistes de She'S In Parties : Machinalis Tarantulae et DJ'S
- Machinalis Tarantulae •