Plus d'infos sur le concert One Eyed Jack et Le Madri Degli Orfani à Paris

Le Klub présente :

One Eyed Jack (Post-Punk / IT)

One Eyed Jack is a rock band born in 2014 in the province of Brescia. The band, founded by Daniele Amighetti on vocals and guitar, Giampietro Mollica on bass and Dario Rossini on drums, combines elements of classic rock and post-punk with marked sounds from the 90s.

After the first concerts in Northern Italy, they go on a European mini-tour in March 2015 and in June they publish their self-produced album Sea Plants Pollen. Critics immediately note grunge echoes, and recognize a devastating power to these pop structured songs.

Le Madri Degli Orfani (Post-Punk, Indie Rock / IT)

AIME : https://www.facebook.com/lemadridegliorfani/

REGARDE : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scC0VtvNET0

Infos réservation :