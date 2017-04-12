Plus d'infos sur le concert Fred Nardin Trio Feat. Or Bareket & Leon Parker à Paris

Excellent French Trio to discover !

Il participe activement à la relève du jazz fran?ais et fait partie des fondateurs de « l'Amazing Keystone Big Band ». Son trio est à découvrir absolument !

This young pianist is an importent member of the french jazz succession ! Hies Trio is a must to discover !

