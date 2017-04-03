Concert Benny Golson Quartet Feat. Antonio Farao à Paris du 3 au 5 avril 2017

Benny Golson Quartet Feat. Antonio Farao à Paris 1er

Du

3 lundi avril 2017

au

5 mercredi avril 2017

19h30 • 21h30

Duc des Lombards Duc des Lombards

40.00 €

Zoom sur l'artiste

Plus d'infos sur le concert Benny Golson Quartet Feat. Antonio Farao à Paris

Sax legend !

Témoin et acteur de l'âge d'or du jazz, le saxophoniste Benny Golson montre que le mot « retraite » n'existe pas chez les grands musiciens !

Member of the jazz' golden age, this sax player shows us that the word 'retirement' doesn't exist when you are a great musician.

