Plus d'infos sur le concert Amit Friedman Presents Long Way To Go à Paris

Au premier plan de la scène israélienne, Amit Friedman présente son nouvel album « Long way to go », un jazz infusé des traditions musicales du Moyen - Orient.

Member of the Israeli jazz scene, Amit Friedman presents his new album long way to go, jazz mixed with musical traditions from the Middle East.

