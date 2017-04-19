Concert Amit Friedman Presents Long Way To Go à Paris le 19 avril 2017

Amit Friedman Presents Long Way To Go à Paris 1er
19 mercredi avril 2017

19h30 • 21h30

Duc des Lombards Duc des Lombards

28.00 €

Plus d'infos sur le concert Amit Friedman Presents Long Way To Go à Paris

Beautiful jazz inspired by the sound of the Middle East !

Au premier plan de la scène israélienne, Amit Friedman présente son nouvel album « Long way to go », un jazz infusé des traditions musicales du Moyen - Orient.

Member of the Israeli jazz scene, Amit Friedman presents his new album long way to go, jazz mixed with musical traditions from the Middle East.

Infos réservation :

Réservez en ligne Tél. 0142332288

  • Amit Friedman •