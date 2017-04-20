Plus d'infos sur le concert All About Release Party #1 à Paris

Ready Or Not, le collectif révélateur de Hip Hop Underground revient avec un événement 100% Hip Hop à l'occasion de la sortie de son premier album All About #1, regroupant des artistes de tous les horizons, de la France aux Etat-Unis. Pour annoncer la sortie de cet album, Ready Or Not propose une Release Party inédite à #LaPlaceHipHop à base de concerts, DJ Sets et Cypher Dance ! L'événement mythique à ce surtout pas louper.

Concert Rap - DJ Set - Cypher Dance

Artistes Présents :

She Real x Sloppy Joe x KillASon x Dandyguel x Bagou x Yaway x Garryboo x Aladoum x Lo Swing x El Deterr x James Do It x MKL x

Deejays

DJ Kakashi x DJ Walkman x DJ Max To Max

Première Partie :

5 Ro

Pour plus d'informations : http://www.readyornot.fr/ & http://www.laplace.paris