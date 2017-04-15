Concert Zone Night : The Hacker, Djedjotronic, Cardopusher à Paris du 15 au 16 avril 2017

Zone Night : The Hacker, Djedjotronic, Cardopusher à Paris 13ème

Du

15 samedi avril 2017

au

16 dimanche avril 2017

Nuits Fauves Nuits Fauves

Zoom sur les artistes

  • Djedjotronic
  • The HackerThe Hacker

    The Hacker, Michel Amato de son vrai nom, est un DJ et producteur electroclash et techno notamment connu pour ses nombreuses collaborations...

Plus d'infos sur le concert Zone Night : The Hacker, Djedjotronic, Cardopusher à Paris

Le label Zone s'installe aux Nuits Fauves avec le retour du producteur parisien The Hacker. Il sera accompagné de Djedjotronic et du DJ Cardopusher !

