Concert Smack'N Beats, Le Charly et Antoine Calvino à Paris le 6 avril 2017
6 jeudi avril 2017
23h00
Prix : De 5.00 € à 7.00 €
Plus d'infos sur le concert Smack'N Beats, Le Charly et Antoine Calvino à Paris
Les pirates de Smack'N Beats prennent la barre du Batofar pour une soirée Techno & Acid Music.
Pour cette soirée sans mal de mer c'est Le Charly, Antoine Calvino et Khloe Patra qui accompagneront nos résidents Smack'N Beats
Alors moussaillons qu'un seul mot d'ordre : A L'ABOOOOORDAGE !
LINE UP :
Le Charly
Antoine Calvino
Khloe Patra
Smack'N Beats crew (Niko B & Ankou)
Site web : http://www.batofar.fr/Agenda/Evenement/Club/Smack-n-Beats-X-Le-Charly-X-Antoine-Calvino-3660.sls
Infos réservation :BATOFAR Tél. 0664163061 - Email. pauline@batofar.com
Tous les artistes de Smack'N Beats, Le Charly et Antoine Calvino
- Antoine Calvino (microclimat) •
- Niko B •
- Ankou •