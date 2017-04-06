Concert Smack'N Beats, Le Charly et Antoine Calvino à Paris le 6 avril 2017

Smack'N Beats, Le Charly et Antoine Calvino à Paris 13ème
6 jeudi avril 2017

23h00

Le Batofar Le Batofar

Prix : De 5.00 € à 7.00 €

Plus d'infos sur le concert Smack'N Beats, Le Charly et Antoine Calvino à Paris

Les pirates de Smack'N Beats prennent la barre du Batofar pour une soirée Techno & Acid Music.

Pour cette soirée sans mal de mer c'est Le Charly, Antoine Calvino et Khloe Patra qui accompagneront nos résidents Smack'N Beats

Alors moussaillons qu'un seul mot d'ordre : A L'ABOOOOORDAGE !

LINE UP :

Le Charly

Antoine Calvino

Khloe Patra

Smack'N Beats crew (Niko B & Ankou)

Site web : http://www.batofar.fr/Agenda/Evenement/Club/Smack-n-Beats-X-Le-Charly-X-Antoine-Calvino-3660.sls

Infos réservation :

BATOFAR Tél. 0664163061 - Email. pauline@batofar.com

