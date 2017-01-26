Concert Point Breakers & Pme : Edgar Peng At Supersonic à Paris le 26 janvier 2017

Point Breakers & Pme : Edgar Peng At Supersonic à Paris 12ème
26 jeudi janvier 2017

23h55

Supersonic - Salle De Concert Supersonic - Salle De Concert

5.00 €

Recevez par e-mail les nouvelles informations sur Point Breakers & Pme : Edgar Peng At Supersonic.
Logiciel de gestion d'entreprise

Plus d'infos sur le concert Point Breakers & Pme : Edgar Peng At Supersonic à Paris

Le Supersonic et PME présentent...

LINE UP

Edgar Peng (Berlin) - Tonkind/Golden Gate

Yoannis B2B T.NO - Point breakers

Yko - PME/Abscons records

Infos réservation :

Tél. 01 46 28 12 90 - Email. communication@supersonic-club.fr

Annonce e-flyer