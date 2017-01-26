Concert Point Breakers & Pme : Edgar Peng At Supersonic à Paris le 26 janvier 2017
26 jeudi janvier 2017
23h55
5.00 €
Plus d'infos sur le concert Point Breakers & Pme : Edgar Peng At Supersonic à Paris
Le Supersonic et PME présentent...
LINE UP
Edgar Peng (Berlin) - Tonkind/Golden Gate
Yoannis B2B T.NO - Point breakers
Yko - PME/Abscons records
Infos réservation :
Tél. 01 46 28 12 90 - Email. communication@supersonic-club.fr
