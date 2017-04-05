Concert Gotham, The Trip et Outline à Paris le 5 avril 2017
19h00
Prix: Gratuit
Plus d'infos sur le concert Gotham, The Trip et Outline à Paris
L'International présente / En entrée libre ?
?? LINE UP ??
- GOTHAM
Groupe Normand ancrés dans un style pop/rock, nous composons à partir d'envies et d'inspirations très larges.
Site : http://www.gothamweb.fr
- THE TRIP
The TRIP sera en concert le 5 avril à l'International dans le 11ème.
Le groupe Gotham commencera la soirée puis nous jouerons 1h et un DJ finira la soirée.
L'entrée est gratuite.
Le concert est organisé par Masilla Elb booking.
Venez nombreux ! -
Event : https://www.facebook.com/events/235710656837085/
Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMmZpUUK0Mw
- OUTLINE
OUTLINE, POP-ROCK BAND of YOUNG FOLKS !
Event : https://www.facebook.com/events/1901769753391415/
https://www.facebook.com/OUTLINE-1645706129087932/
https://youtu.be/8m3G3pQVpWU
?? INFOS PRATIQUES ??
ENTREE LIBRE !
Happy-hour 19h-21h
L'International
5/7 rue Moret
75011 Paris
Métros : Ménilmontant (2), Oberkampf (5 et 9), Parmentier (3)
Site web : http://www.linternational.fr/event/gotham-the-trip-outline/
Infos réservation :Tél. 09 80 53 76 41 - Email. cominter57@gmail.com
Tous les artistes de Gotham, The Trip et Outline
- Gotham •