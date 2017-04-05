Concert Gotham, The Trip et Outline à Paris le 5 avril 2017

Gotham, The Trip et Outline à Paris 11ème
5 mercredi avril 2017

19h00

L'international L'international

Prix: Gratuit

Recevez par e-mail les nouvelles informations sur Gotham, The Trip et Outline.
Logiciel de gestion d'entreprise

Plus d'infos sur le concert Gotham, The Trip et Outline à Paris

L'International présente / En entrée libre ?

?? LINE UP ??

- GOTHAM

Groupe Normand ancrés dans un style pop/rock, nous composons à partir d'envies et d'inspirations très larges.

Site : http://www.gothamweb.fr

- THE TRIP

The TRIP sera en concert le 5 avril à l'International dans le 11ème.

Le groupe Gotham commencera la soirée puis nous jouerons 1h et un DJ finira la soirée.

L'entrée est gratuite.

Le concert est organisé par Masilla Elb booking.

Venez nombreux ! -

Event : https://www.facebook.com/events/235710656837085/

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMmZpUUK0Mw

- OUTLINE

OUTLINE, POP-ROCK BAND of YOUNG FOLKS !

Event : https://www.facebook.com/events/1901769753391415/

https://www.facebook.com/OUTLINE-1645706129087932/

https://youtu.be/8m3G3pQVpWU

?? INFOS PRATIQUES ??

ENTREE LIBRE !

Happy-hour 19h-21h

L'International

5/7 rue Moret

75011 Paris

Métros : Ménilmontant (2), Oberkampf (5 et 9), Parmentier (3)

Site web : http://www.linternational.fr/event/gotham-the-trip-outline/

Infos réservation :

Tél. 09 80 53 76 41 - Email. cominter57@gmail.com

Tous les artistes de Gotham, The Trip et Outline

  • Gotham •